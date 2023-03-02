Reliance Jio introduces 5G services in 25 cities across 12 states

Mumbai: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Reliance Jio has launched its True 5G services in 25 towns across 12 states. The services were also launched in Jammu and Srinagar in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jio has rolled out its True 5G services in Anakapalli and Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Arrah, Begusarai, Sharif, Darbhanga and Purnia in Bihar, Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh, Vapi in Gujarat, Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh in Himachal Pradesh, Katras in Jharkhand, Kolar in Karnataka, Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, Mussoorie in Uttarakhand, Bardhaman, Berhampore, English Bazar, Habra and Kharagpur in West Bengal and Beed, Chakan, Dhule, Jalna and Malegaon in Maharashtra.

With the launch, Jio 5G services are now available in 304 cities.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.