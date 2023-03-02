Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

Mumbai: Benchmark indices ended lower on March 2. The heavy selling across the sectors weighed upon the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 58,909.35, lower by 501.73 points or 0.84%. NSE Nifty ended at 17,321.90, down by 129 points or 0.74%.

About 1540 shares have advanced, 1824 shares declined, and 141 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets. Among sectors realty index up 2%, while information technology, auto and bank indices down 0.8-1%. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended with marginal losses.

Top gainers in the markets were Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Coal India, BPCL and Hero MotoCorp. Top losers in the market were Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, TCS, SBI Life Insurance and M&M.