Clancy Brown has joined the cast of HBO Max’s The Penguin TV series

Variety announced that Clancy Brown has joined the cast of the HBO Max television series The Penguin. Salvatore Maroni will be his on-stage persona. Colin Farrell plays the Batman nemesis Penguin in the TV show.

Robert Pattinson played the title character in Matt Reeves’ 2021 DC film The Batman, which Farrell reprises. Penguin rose to the position of top crime boss in Gotham City at the end of the movie. Shohreh Aghdashloo and Cristin Milioti are also featured in the show.

The Penguin follows the history of Oswald Cobblepot, a deformed guy who went on to become one of Gotham City’s most powerful criminal rulers.

Despite wearing numerous layers of heavy makeup and prosthetics, Farrell received high reviews for his portrayal. He was comic-perfect, and both his face and voice were not recognisable. He basically became a different man.

The official synopsis suggests the series ‘follows the transformation of Oswald Cobblepot from a disfigured nobody to a noted Gotham gangster.’