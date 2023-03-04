Fever outbreak: Athirappilly Waterpark closed

The Silver Storm Water Theme Park in Athirappilly has been ordered closed by the Thrissur District Medical Officer. Following the discovery of fever-like symptoms in pupils who had participated in water games in the park, the health department issued an order to close the swimming pools.

Students from schools in the Ernakulam and Thrissur districts who had travelled to the park showed symptoms of fever and eye redness.

Students who came on a picnic from an Ernakulam school operating at Panangad reported more pronounced symptoms. According to sources, around 25 peers from the Panangad school have sought medical attention. Near the month’s end, the students went to the theme park. The pupils showed up in five buses from the Panangad school.

The visit of students and visitors from other districts has sparked an investigation by the health department. The Health Department was notified by administrators of Notre Dame School at Vettilappara about symptoms of fever among schoolchildren who had visited the theme park.

The theme park was visited by a group of district medical specialists before the decision to close it was made.