Honda launches 2023 Honda City Facelift in India: Price and features

Mumbai: Honda Cars India has launched the 2023 City facelift in the markets. The new sedan is offered in 2 forms namely petrol-only and e:HEV at a starting price of Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The petrol-only version of the 2023 City facelift has been presented in 4 trims: SV, V, VX and ZX. On the other hand, the 2023 Honda City e:HEV comes in 2 grades namely V and ZX.

The 2023 City facelift comes packed with Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, PM 2.5 Cabin Air filter, Remote control operation via Smart Phone Application, One-Touch Electric Sunroof, Wireless Charger and Rain Sensing Auto Wiper. It also features Honda Connect tech which comes with 37 features and 5-year free subscription. It works with smart watch devices, Alexa remote capability and OK Google.

Safety features include 6 Airbags, Honda Lane-Watch, Multi-angle Rear view Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with Deflation Warning, Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist and Hill Start Assist, Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Lane Keep Assist System and Auto High-Beam.

The petrol-only variants is powered by a RDE-compliant 1.5L i-VTEC motor which develops top power of 119 bhp at 6,600 rpm and peak torque of 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm. It can be availed with 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT (Continuously Variable Transmission) gearboxes with mileage figures of 17.8 kmpl and 18.4 kmpl, respectively. The e:HEV variants come loaded with Honda’s unique self-charging dual motor e-CVT hybrid system and 1.5L Atkinson-Cycle i-VTEC petrol engine. There are three driving modes on offer namely EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive. The total power output released by the engine and electric motors stands at 124 bhp while returning a fuel efficiency of 27.13 kmpl.

Below is the variant-wise price of the New City sedan:

NEW CITY (I-VTEC) SV V VX ZX

MT Rs.11,49,000 Rs.12,37,000 Rs.13,49,000 Rs.14,72,000

CVT – Rs.13,62,000 Rs.14,74,000 Rs.15,97,000

NEW CITY (E:HEV) V ZX

e-CVT Rs.18,89,000 Rs.20,39,000