India reports more than 300 fresh COVID cases after 97 days

After 97 days, India recorded more than 300 new coronavirus infections, and the number of active cases rose to 2,686 says figures provided on Saturday by the Union health ministry.

According to data updated at 8 am, the number of cases throughout the country increased by 334 in a single day, and the death toll increased to 5,30,775 with the three most recent fatalities—two of which were reported by Maharashtra in the past 24 hours and one by Kerala.

The total number of infections in the nation is 4.46 crore (4,46,87,496).

As per the health ministry website, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80%, and the number of active cases currently makes up 0.00% of all cases.

4,41,54,035 persons have recovered from the illness, and the case fatality rate has been reported at 1.19 percent. The government reports that the country has already received 220.63 crore doses of the COVID vaccine as part of the ongoing statewide vaccination campaign for COVID-19.