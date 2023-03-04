Women’s Premier League 2023: Here is the list of captains and coaches of teams

Mumbai: 5 teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz- are participating in the inaugural edition of WPL. The event will start on 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium. Gujarat Giants will face Mumbai Indians in the first match.

Delhi Capitals named Meg Lanning as their captain.Royal Challengers Bangalore appointed Smriti Mandhana as the skipper of the team. UP Warriorz named Alyssa Healy as captain. Gujarat Giants named star Australian batter Beth Mooney as captain while Mumbai Indians named Indian national team leader Harmanpreet Kaur as their skipper.

Also Read: Hockey India appoints Craig Fulton as head coach of Indian men’s hockey team

UP Warriorz appointed Jon Lewis as their head coach, while RCB appointed Ben Sawyer. MI have Charlotte Edwards as their head coach while Gujarat Giants will be headed by Rachael Haynes. DC named Jonathan Batty as their head coach.

List of captains and coaches:

Team Captain Head Coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore Smriti Mandhana Ben Sawyer

Mumbai Indians Harmanpreet Kaur Charlotte Edwards

Delhi Capitals Meg Lanning Jonathan Batty

UP Warriorz Alyssa Healy Jon Lewis

Gujarat Giants Beth Mooney Rachael Haynes