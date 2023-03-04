DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSSports

Women’s Premier League 2023: Here is the list of captains and coaches of teams

Mar 4, 2023, 11:26 am IST

Mumbai: 5 teams – Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz- are participating in the inaugural edition of WPL. The event will start on 4th March at the DY Patil Stadium. Gujarat Giants will face Mumbai Indians in the first match.

Delhi Capitals named Meg Lanning as their captain.Royal Challengers Bangalore appointed  Smriti Mandhana as the skipper of the team. UP Warriorz named Alyssa Healy as captain. Gujarat Giants named star Australian batter Beth Mooney as captain while Mumbai Indians named Indian national team leader Harmanpreet Kaur as their skipper.

UP Warriorz appointed Jon Lewis as their head coach, while RCB appointed Ben Sawyer. MI have Charlotte Edwards as their head coach while Gujarat Giants will be headed by Rachael Haynes. DC named Jonathan Batty as their head coach.

List of captains and coaches:

Team                                           Captain                                                            Head Coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore Smriti Mandhana                                        Ben Sawyer

Mumbai Indians                Harmanpreet Kaur                                                    Charlotte Edwards

Delhi Capitals                       Meg Lanning                                                    Jonathan Batty

UP Warriorz                      Alyssa Healy                                                             Jon Lewis

Gujarat Giants                Beth Mooney                                                                  Rachael Haynes

 

 

