PM to visit Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland to witness the oath taking ceremonies

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the northeastern states of Tripura, Meghalaya, and Nagaland to attend the oath-taking ceremonies of the newly elected Chief Ministers. This is part of his outreach program to strengthen ties with the northeastern states of India, which have been historically neglected by the central government.

On March 7, Prime Minister Modi will take part in the swearing-in ceremonies for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments in Nagaland and Meghalaya. He will go to the Tripura ceremony the next day.

Modi’s visit to the northeastern states is seen as an effort to reach out to the region and address its concerns. The northeastern states have long been neglected by the central government, and the Prime Minister’s visit is seen as an attempt to bridge the gap between the region and the rest of the country.

The northeastern states of India are of strategic importance due to their location on the borders with China, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. These states have been the focus of several development initiatives by the government in recent years, including the ‘Act East’ policy, which aims to increase economic and strategic engagement with Southeast Asia.

Modi’s visit to the northeastern states is expected to focus on development and infrastructure projects, as well as issues related to security and border management. The Prime Minister is also likely to interact with local leaders and representatives of civil society organizations to understand their concerns and needs.

The visit of the Prime Minister is being eagerly awaited by the people of the northeastern states, who are hoping for greater development and investment in the region. The oath-taking ceremonies of the Chief Ministers are expected to be grand events, with a large number of people expected to attend the event.