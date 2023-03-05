Santhosh Trophy: Karnataka beats Meghalaya in the finals to become the champions after 54 years

The dominant 3-2 victory over Meghalaya in the summit match on Saturday saw Karnataka win the Santosh Trophy for the first time in 54 years. Robin Yadav’s stunning first-half free-kick was the game’s highlight.

At the King Fahd International Stadium, Karanataka scored three goals in the third, 20th, and 44th minutes through Bekey Oram, Robin Yadav, and two in the eighth and 60th minutes through Brolington Warlarpih, Sheen Sohktung, and Meghalaya.

After 1968–69, this was Karnataka’s first championship; if you consider their four previous victories under their old name, Mysore, before to 1973, it makes five total. They had last been second in 1975–1976.

It was Meghalaya’s first time participating in the finals.