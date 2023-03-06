After an Italian migrant shipwreck, the Pope urges an end to human trafficking

Pope Francis voiced his regret at last week’s migrant boat accident off the Calabrian coast of Italy, in which scores of people perished, and he urged authorities to stop human traffickers operating in the Mediterranean.

‘I reaffirm my request to avoid similar tragedies from happening again. May human traffickers be put an end to,’ In front of throngs in St. Peter’s Square, the pope remarked during his weekly address.

The local police informed that, 70 dead have so far been found as a result of the tragedy. The migrants came from a variety of nations, including Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Somalia, and Syria, and they left from Turkey.

‘May trips of hope never again turn into travels of death, may the clear waters of the Mediterranean no again be bloodied by such terrible accidents,’ the pope added.

The boat split apart and drowned in choppy waters close to Steccato di Cutro, a resort on the eastern coast of Calabria, but about 80 people managed to live.

Following complaints that authorities were reluctant to respond, three alleged traffickers were detained this week, and prosecutors started looking into how the emergency services handled the catastrophe.