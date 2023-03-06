India’s agriculture exports rose by 10% in April-January

New Delhi: Exports of agricultural and processed food products from the country rose by 10% during the first ten months of the current fiscal (2022-23). The overall exports of agricultural and processed food products during the period stands at $ 21.79 billion. The spike in shipment of rice, fruits and vegetables, livestock and dairy products is the main reason for this surge in exports.

According to data released by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics, the value of Basmati rice exports during April-January (2022-23) rose by more than 41% on year to $ 3.8 billion from $ 2.7 billion in the previous year. The shipment of non-Basmati rice registered a moderate growth of 3.3% to $ 5.1 billion during the same period. Realisation from the Basmati rice rose by 19% to $ 1044/tonne in April-January (2022-23) against $877/tonne realised a year ago.

The export of meat, dairy and poultry products declined marginally at $ 3.3 billion during the April-January period of the current fiscal. The dairy products alone registered a growth of 10% to $ 512 million during the same period. Exports of processed fruits and vegetables reported a growth of 29% to $ 1.6 billion in April-January, 2022-23 on year. Exports of products under APEDA basket was $ 25.6 billion in 2021-22, which was around 51% of the country’s total agricultural goods exports of more than $ 50 billion.