KSEB cuts electricity supply: Kudumbashree hotel in TVM closed

A day after the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) switched off the power supply due to unpaid bill dues totaling Rs 13,000, a well-known Kudumbashree-run hotel in the heart of Thiruvananthapuram city was shut down.

The power metre is shared by the hotel and the Kudumbasree Market, which runs alongside the hotel. Over the past three and a half years, The Bazaar has split the electricity cost in half.

Nevertheless, this month the Bazaar only handed over 3,000 rupees of the 13,000 rupee amount. The hotel management was unable to pay the electricity payment on time as a result, and the KSEB cut off the power.

Several requests for separate metres for the two firms were made, but nothing has been done as of yet.

The hotel is located in a structure owned by the Thiruvananthapuram Municipal Corporation, close to the railway overbridge at Thampanoor, directly across from SMV School. It was inaugurated three years ago after the Corporation agreed to cover the costs of the rent, electricity, and water.

Over 1,500 meals (pothi choru) are sold daily at the hotel, which had continued to run well even during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The Government still owes the hotel a Rs 15 lakh subsidy, as was reported the other day. The government would provide a subsidy of Rs 10 for a meal that costs Rs 20.

The government used to pay the subsidy debts due within six months until last year. Despite complaints, the personnel reported that no one is listening to them.