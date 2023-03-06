DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Mar 6, 2023, 10:57 am IST

Port Blair: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring a magnitude of 5 in the Richter Sclae struck  Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred in the Nicobar islands region at around 5:07 am today, the said. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Also Read: On Janhvi Kapoor’s Bday, Khushi Kapoor sends special wishes to her ‘forever partner’!

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are prone to regular earthquakes as it is situated in a high-seismic zone.

More details are awaited.

Tags
shortlink
Mar 6, 2023, 10:57 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button