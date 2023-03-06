Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Port Blair: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring a magnitude of 5 in the Richter Sclae struck Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Monday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred in the Nicobar islands region at around 5:07 am today, the said. No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are prone to regular earthquakes as it is situated in a high-seismic zone.

More details are awaited.