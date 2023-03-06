Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity indices closed at its two-week high today. The domestic benchmark indices ended higher driven by gains mainly in power, energy and IT shares.

BSE Sensex settled at 60,224, higher by 415 points or 0.69%. NSE Nifty ended at 17,711, up by 117 points or 0.67%. This is a level not seen by Nifty since February 21. Sectorally, BSE Utilities, Power, Energy and Oil&Gas were major gainers.

Top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, NTPC, PowerGrid, Bajaj FinServ, Infosys, Asian Paints, HDFC and Reliance. The top losers in the market were On the other hand, Tata Steel, L&T, IdusInd Bank, Ultratech Cement and Sunpharma.