Toll charges at national highways and expressways to become costlier from April 1

New Delhi: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to hike the toll tax at national highways and expressways. The NHAI has decided to hike the toll tax by 5-10%. The new rates will be implemented from April 1 after the approval of the Ministry of Road and Transport.

The NHAI revises its tarrif annually. The tariff revision is an annual affair as per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. The proposal for revised toll rates will be sent from NHAI’s all Project Implementation Unit (PIU) by March 25.

Cars and light vehicles will be charged an additional 5% per trip and the toll tax for heavy vehicles may increase by 10%.

2022, the toll tax range was hiked between 10 and 15%..Currently, the toll tax is being collected on the expressway at Rs 2.19 per kilometre.

During the financial year 2022, the toll collected on National Highways was Rs 33,881.22 crore. It reported a growth of 21% when compared with the collection of the previous year. Since 2018-19, the amount of toll collected across national highways in the country has reported a 32% rise with 1,48,405.30 crore total tariff collected.

According to data released by the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH), the total toll collection through FASTag on fee plazas on both national and state highways in 2022 was Rs 50,855 crore or Rs 139.32 crore per day on average. FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly while the vehicle is in motion. FASTag (RFID Tag) is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables a customer to make the toll payments directly from the account which is linked to it.