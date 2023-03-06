Union government fixes wheat procurement target for 2023-24

New Delhi: The Union government has fixed a wheat procurement target of 34.15 million tonnes for the 2023-24 marketing year starting April. This is higher than 18.79 million tonnes purchased in the previous year. The target was fixed in the meeting of state food secretaries held alongside state food ministers’ conference. The meeting was chaired by Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra.

Out of the total wheat procurement target for the 2022-23 marketing year (April-March), Punjab will aim to procure 2.5 million tonnes wheat, Haryana 1.5 million tonnes and Madhya Pradrsh 2 million tonnes.

Wheat procurement had declined last year due to a fall in domestic production and higher exports. However, the government has projected a record wheat production at 112.18 million tonnes in the 2023-24 crop year (July-June).

The Union government has also fixed rabi (winter) rice procurement target at 10.6 million tonnes in the 2022-23 marketing year. The procurement target of millets and coarse grains is at 7,50,000 tonnes this year. This is higher than 6,30,000 tonnes in 2021-22. Karnataka will procure 6,00,000 tonnes of millets this year.