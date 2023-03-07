KSEB disconnects power at Minister Prasad’s home even after having the bill paid

Notwithstanding the fact that the bill had been paid a week earlier, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) erroneously cut off the power to the Nooranad residence of State Agricultural Minister P Prasad.

On February 24, the Minister paid the Rs. 490 power bill online. On March 2, six days late, local KSEB workers cut off the power by removing the fuse.

After learning of the power cut, the Minister called the KSEB headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, Vydyuthi Bhavanam, and the power was quickly restored.

Just once or twice a month does the Minister, who works out of the State Capitol, travel to his Nooranad home. There are no other guests.

Ajayaghosh, a Panchayath Member, went to the house to make sure everything was in order because the Minister had said he would arrive by Monday night. Instead, he found that there was no power.

The representatives of the KSEB’s Nooranad Branch have been contacted by Vydhyuthi Bhavan to request an explanation.

According to the officials, the account went unpaid for two months and they were unaware of it.