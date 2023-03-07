Mamata Banerjee: World Trade Center to establish office in Kolkata

The ‘World Trade Center’ in the US is set to create a branch office in the city, according to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and an MoU in this regard would be inked.

She claimed that the procedure for locating land had already begun.

‘On March 21, a group from the World Trade Center will visit the area. On the basis of an MoU with the state government, this branch office would be established’ Reporters were told by Ms. Banerjee outside the meeting.

‘Trade opportunities will result from this, not just between states but also with other nations. The fact that Kolkata has been selected as the office’s primary eastern city is a source of pride’ said the Chief Minister.