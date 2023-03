At Kochi Airport on Tuesday, customs officers recovered gold worth Rs. 47.5 lakh from a traveller.

According to reports, the passenger, who had flown in on an Air Arabia trip from Sharjah, had four gold compound pills inside of him.

The amount of gold that was found weighed about 1.07 kg (1,074.54 g).

Customs officers detained him at the green channel. Customs authorities indicated more investigations are being conducted.