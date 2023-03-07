Stampede at Rapper GloRillas concert kills one person and injures eight others

Rapper GloRilla, a native of Memphis, was playing at the Rochester Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York on Sunday when erroneous reports of a shooting sparked a stampede that resulted in the death of one person and the injury of eight others.

According to the police department, there is yet no proof that a shooting took place inside the venue where rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes were performing.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, the incident was initially reported. Although the injuries weren’t consistent with gunshot wounds, officers were told that rounds had been fired inside the venue during the initial inquiry.

‘The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,’ Adams said.

After the incident, the rapper took to Twitter and wrote, ‘I’m just now hearing about what happened. Praying everybody is ok. (sic)’

Fatal crowd surges have been a recurring disaster at concerts and other big events in the United States and around the world, including a 2021 concert by rapper Travis Scott in which 10 people died.