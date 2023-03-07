US passenger on board a United Airlines flight arrested for stabbing a flight attendant

Prosecutors announced on Monday that a US passenger on a United Airlines flight was detained after allegedly attempting to open an escape door and stabbing a flight attendant with a metal spoon.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for Massachusetts, Francisco Severo Torres, a 33-year-old Massachusetts resident, was detained on Sunday after the flight arrived at Boston Logan International Airport after departing from Los Angeles.

Torres, a resident of Leominster, Massachusetts, is accused of attempting to interfere with flight attendants and crew members by employing a deadly weapon.

According to the prosecution, an emergency exit door had been deactivated about 45 minutes before the jet was scheduled to land in Boston.

Torres, who was sitting near the door, was confronted by the flight attendants and the captain was notified that ‘they believed Torres posed a threat to the aircraft,’ the prosecutors said.

Shortly afterwards, a flight attendant was allegedly attacked by Torres with a broken metal spoon, ‘hitting the flight attendant on the neck area three times,’ said the US Attorney’s Office.