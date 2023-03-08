Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower sharply

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower sharply in the commodity market. It is for second day in a row that the price of yellow metal is declining. In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 40,800, lower by Rs 520 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5100, down by Rs 65. This is the lowest price of gold reported this month.

Yesterday, the yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 160 per 8 gram. In the last two days, price of gold depreciated by Rs 680 per 8 gram.

In the international markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,811.83 per ounce. It fell more than 1% on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,816.30. Among other precious metals, silver was down 0.2% at $20.01 per ounce, platinum firmed 0.4% to $933.43 and palladium fell 0.2% to $1,384.59.