Neiphiu Rio sworn in as Nagaland Chief Minister, for the fifth term

Kohima: Neiphiu Rio, the lone runner to hold the post as Chief Minister of Nagaland has been sworn in as chief minister for the fifth time on Tuesday at a formal function held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima, Nagaland.

Speaking to media persons at Raj Bhavan, Kohima after the swearing-in ceremony, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio expressed happiness on being elected as the longest-serving Chief Minister of Nagaland, stating that it is his fifth term and that it was all possible because of the good wishes and goodwill of the people and the support he has received, that he is humbled and happy to be back again as the Chief Minister to serve the people, he said.

He said that the Nagaland Legislative Assembly will have two Deputy Chief Ministers ie, TR Zeliang from the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party and Y Patton from Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that both of them are capable and efficient, and as per the requirement they have appointed two Deputy Chief Minister. CM added that it was because of the convenience of the alliance parties, that the visit of the Prime Minister, Home Minister and National BJP President who came all the way and campaigned at length and even went to the Eastern part of Nagaland, he said that they had an intensive tour from the farthest Noklak to Atoizu district as well as campaigned in all the constituency of the three women candidates carrying positive messages which were well received by the people.

‘So out of their happiness, they wanted to show their solidarity with us, and it’s very rare that the Prime Minister, Home Minister and National BJP President come together to grace the occasion and expressed gratefulness to them’, he said. Neiphiu Rio also said that out of the two appointed, they have also taken one lady candidate, Salhoutuonuo Kruse from the NDPP into the cabinet berth stating that it is the party’s agenda for women empowerment and gender equality.

On the query whether the ruling alliance will form an opposition, Neiphiu Rio said that the party will discuss it and as an alliance party they will decide to take into consultations and to wait and watch as they will be doing the necessary. He said that the cabinet will hold its first meeting and portfolios will be decided. Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, alongwith two Deputy Chief Minister, T R Zeliang and Y Patton and Nine cabinet Ministers, G Kaito Aye, Jacob Zhimomi, K G Kenye, P Paiwang Konyak,Metsubo Jamir, Temjen Imna Along, CL John, Salhoutuonuo Kruse and P Bashangmongba Chang were sworn in on Tuesday.