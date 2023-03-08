Research shows that full-fat dairy products are not as harmful as previously thought

Australians who are concerned about their health are switching from low-fat or skim milk to full cream milk after studies revealed that full-fat dairy products are not as unhealthy as previously believed.

According to Dairy Australia’s most recent supermarket sales data, full cream milk now accounts for 70% of the Australian milk market, a startling 10% increase in popularity in just the past ten years.

What is causing that, according to Glenys Zucco, a marketing manager and nutritionist with Dairy Australia, is the realisation that full-fat dairy milk is not unhealthy.

Full-fat dairy products were once linked to weight gain, heart disease, high cholesterol, and other chronic ailments, the speaker claimed.

‘The saturated fats in regular fat dairy products don’t have the same negative effect on heart disease risk as saturated fats found in other foods such as fatty meats, packaged sweets, pastries, and takeaway foods,’ she added.

The increased demand for milk drove up the consumption of fresh drinking milk among consumers.