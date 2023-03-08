State government announces Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youth

Ranchi: Chhattisgarh government has decided to give Rs 2,500 monthly allowance to unemployed youth in the state. The decision was announced during the annual budget presentation. The state government presented budget of Rs 1,21,500 crore for the financial year 2023-24.

Under the scheme, unemployed youth in the age group of 18 to 35 years who passed class 12, and with an annual family income of less than 2.50 lakh, will be given an allowance of Rs 2,500 per month.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces special trains connecting these cities

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who holds the Finance portfolio, also announced a hike in the monthly honorariums of anganwadi workers, home guards, village kotwars and others.The honorarium of anganwadi workers and sahayika (assistants) will be increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 10,000 and from Rs 3,250 to Rs 5,000, respectively. The honorarium of mini-anganwadi workers will increased to Rs 7,500 from Rs 4,500.