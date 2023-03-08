These lifestyle changes will reduce menopause symptoms

Ovaries stop producing large amounts of oestrogen and progesterone as a women approach menopause. These fluctuation in hormone levels will result in uncomfortable feelings for women. Most women use hormone therapy (HT) to overcome this issue.

Now experts claim that a change in lifestyle will reduce menopause symptoms in women. Make these lifestyle changes today to better manage menopause symptoms:

1. Stay active: Exercise releases endorphins, which improve mood and make you feel good for hours. The quality of life, cognitive function, depression, sleep patterns, weariness, bone density, weight maintenance, and cardiovascular disease may all be improved by regular exercise.

2. Eat right: Eat foods rich in vitamin D, calcium, magnesium, and phytoestrogens when going through menopause.

3. Reduce alcohol intake: According to studies, drinking alcohol will increase the chance of breast cancer in women.

4. Get more vitamin D: Eating foods like almonds, spinach, kale, white beans, cheese, milk, yoghurt, and salmon is necessary.

5. Maintain healthy weight: Weight increase during menopause is typical. Excess body fat increases the chance of acquiring diseases including diabetes and heart disease, especially around the waist.

6. Eat more fruits and vegetables: Many menopause symptoms can be avoided with a diet high in fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables are excellent for weight reduction and weight maintenance. They might also aid in the prevention of certain illnesses, including heart disease.

7. Avoid trigger foods: Foods can affect mood and cause hot flashes, night sweats, and other symptoms. Caffeine, alcohol, and foods that are sweet or spicy are examples of common triggers.

8. Drink ample water: Dryness is a common problem throughout the menopause. This is probably brought on by the drop in oestrogen levels. Water consumption of 8 to 12 glasses per day helps alleviate these symptoms. Additionally, drinking water can lessen the bloating brought on by hormonal changes.