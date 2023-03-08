UK becomes the most socially liberal nations of the world on the issues of divorce and abortion

In a recent global survey, the United Kingdom emerged as one of the countries with the most socially liberal laws regarding divorce and abortion, surpassing countries like Canada, Germany, and Australia.

According to the Global Values Survey, individuals in the United Kingdom have moved away from justifying these behaviours over the past five years and towards acceptance of homosexuality, prostitution, and casual sex.

The most recent study, conducted by the Policy Institute at King’s College London, focuses on 24 countries from Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas, which together make up about half of the world’s population.

The United Kingdom ranked at the top among the four nations which consider matters like casual sex, euthanasia, divorce, abortion, and suicide. Swedes have emerged as the most liberal people on abortion and divorce, the French have liberal thoughts on suicide and Germans are liberal about euthanasia.

‘What were once pressing moral concerns – things like homosexuality, divorce and casual sex – have become simple facts of life for much of the public,’ said Prof Bobby Duffy, the Policy Institute’s director.