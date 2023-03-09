Agri officer suspended after arrest in bogus cash case

M Jishamol, an Edathua Agricultural Officer, has been suspended from her position following her recent arrest in a case involving counterfeit money.

When a man brought seven false notes to a bank that he had obtained from Jishamol, she was detained.

The individual, who is a friend of Jishamol’s, gave the bank seven notes for Rs 500. The police said that he was unaware that these were counterfeit, nevertheless.

Jishamol resides in Kalarikkal, Alappuzha, in a rented home. She is rumoured to have participated in numerous fashion shows while actively modelling.

Also, she is believed to have attempted to forge a marriage certificate. She is said to have been complicit in irregularities at her prior place of employment.