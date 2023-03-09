City prosecutor in Virginia won’t be seeking charges against the 6-year-old boy who shot his teacher

The 6-year-old kid who shot his elementary school teacher in January won’t be facing charges, according to the city prosecutor in Newport News, Virginia. He has not yet decided whether any adults can be charged criminally for the incident. The possibility of a 6-year-old standing trial is difficult, according to Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard Gwynn, because he lacks legal knowledge and is unable to support an attorney.

Gwynn stated that he does not think there is a legal foundation to charge a youngster, even though a minor of that age is eligible for criminal prosecution under Virginia law. Since receiving the case in February, his office has concentrated on other parties engaged in it.

‘Our objective is not just to do something as quickly as possible,’ Gwynn said. ‘Once we analyze all the facts, we will charge any person or persons that we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt committed a crime.’

The said incident took place on January 6 at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News. A potential lawsuit is likely to be filed on behalf of the teacher who was shot, Abigail Zwerner.

She is a first-grade teacher, and her lawyer says that the boy had behavioural issues. He repeatedly had troubling interactions with other school staff and students.