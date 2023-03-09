Jayarajan’s family aims to sell lakhs worth of shares in the Vaidekam resort

The family of LDF convener E P Jayarajan has chosen to sell their stake in the Vaidekam Ayurvedic Resort in Morazha, Kannur in order to avoid an IT Department investigation and the ongoing political turmoil.

Indira and Jaison, the wives and son of Jayarajan, are preparing to sell their shares. They hold 9,199 shares altogether. Jaison’s shares are worth Rs 10 lakh, whereas Indira’s are worth Rs 81.99 lakh.

At a recent party state committee meeting, CPM leader P Jayarajan urged that the party conduct an investigation into the resort. K P Ramesh Kumar, a former managing director of the company, and his daughter own 9,999 shares worth Rs 99.99 lakh. The company’s largest individual shareholder is Indira.