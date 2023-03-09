Know these early signs of menopause

Menopause is the time that marks the end of menstrual cycles of women. It is a natural biological process and e can happen between 40s or 50s. Menopause is characterized by a one-year absence of menstruation. It has a particular impact on every woman in a different way.

Menopause is accompanied by a number of symptoms, such as irregular periods, hot flashes, sweating, trouble sleeping, mood swings, irritability, hip and back pain, and more.

According to studies, the perimenopause stage might continue anywhere from 7 to 14 years in some women. Hormone levels start to decline during this stage.

Here are the common early signs of menopause:

1. Irregularity or changes in periods: Menopause commonly begins with changes in period patterns.

2. Trouble sleeping: You can have trouble falling asleep, or you might wake up during the night. Sleep issues can contribute to a constant sense of fatigue, which can also have an impact on your mood.

3. Mood changes: You can feel more agitated, worried, depressed, or forgetful than usual while your hormone levels fluctuate. Moreover, your libido might either rise or fall. These alterations are rather usual as your body gets closer to menopause.

4. Hot flashes and chills: Hot flashes are sudden, intense feelings of heat that might start in your face, neck, or chest and move to other parts of your body. These typically only last a few minutes.

5. Weight gain: Some people discover that they start to gain weight during menopause. This is due to the fact that the decline in oestrogen levels also affects your capacity to maintain muscular mass.