Lady Gaga will not perform her nominated song ‘Hold My Hand’ from Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick at the Oscars

The pop singer Lady Gaga will not perform her nominated song ‘Hold My Hand’ from the Tom Cruise-starring film Top Gun: Maverick at the 95th Academy Awards, it has been announced with just a few days until the ceremony in 2023.

Glenn Weiss, executive producer and showrunner of the Academy Awards, confirmed that Lady Gaga has been invited ahead of the ceremony on March 12.

He said, ‘We invited all five’ (all five nominees of this year for the Best Song category). The other four nominees have been confirmed for the show. He revealed, ‘We have a great relationship with Lady Gaga, but she is in the middle of shooting a movie. It didn’t feel like she could get a performance to the calibre that she is used to, so she isn’t going to perform at the show.’

Lady Gaga is currently shooting for Joker: Folie à Deux.

Meanwhile, audiences will get to see these songs being performed by respective artists – ‘Applause’ from Tell It Like a Woman, ‘Lift Me Up’ from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, ‘Naatu Naatu’ from RRR and ‘This Is a Life’ from Everything Everywhere All at Once.