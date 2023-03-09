Spielberg and his film ‘The Fabelmans’ collectively fetche seven nominations at the Oscars 2023

Steven Speilberg has experience performing on the Oscar stage. He has received 24 nominations and three wins for the golden statue. Yet, his nomination for the 95th Academy Awards is thought to be particularly noteworthy.

‘The Fabelmans,’ directed by Steven Spielberg, has received seven nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards. Given that the movie is partially based on Speilberg’s life and tells the tale of his formative years, it is his most personal production to date, and an Academy nomination lends official recognition to a personal undertaking.

While the film is a personal story of Spielberg and his complex relationship with his parents who were very different personalities individually, ‘The Fabelmans’ is also an ode to cinema. Whoever loves cinema will love ‘The Fabelmans’ because it showcases the magic of the movies through the perspective of, first a little boy and then an adolescent who finds it as the best possible form of expression.

‘The Fabelmans’ has been nominated in seven categories- Best picture, director, actress, supporting actor, original score, original screenplay and production design.

All deserving acknowledgements from the Academy and while the acting awards seem unlikely for the move(not because they were good performances in the film but because there are other strong contenders), it is being touted to win the Best Picture and Best Director Oscar in March 12 ceremony.