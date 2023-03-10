A new study finds that New York City rats can also be the carriers of the COVID-19 virus

According to a recent study, rats from New York City are capable of carrying the COVID-19 virus. The research was published in the American for Microbiology’s open-access journal mBio. It was found that three Covid versions can cause harm to New York rats.

Researchers expressed concern that infected wild rats have “ample possibilities” to connect with people in a metropolis where there are an estimated 8 million rats.

The most widely accepted idea of the Black Death, a pandemic that struck Europe between 1347 and 1351, was that rats had a role in the virus’s transmission to people. Fleas carrying the virus plagued a big population of rats, which in turn directly infected a sizable human population.

Now, this possibility of rats carrying the virus which is responsible for COVID-19 can be the new moot point. Though the federal Centred for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has determined that animal-to-human transmission of COVID-19 is rare, noting that in most cases animals are infected by humans.

But the study’s principal investigator, Dr Henry Wan, said the new findings highlighted the need for further examination before drawing any conclusions on this matter.