Boeing will establish flight conversion facility in India

In order to take advantage of the rising demand for cargo around the world, Boeing Co. will establish a facility in India to convert passenger aeroplanes into freight planes, executives from the American aviation company announced on Friday.

According to Chief Strategy Officer Marc Allen, the facility would support India’s goals of becoming a major freight centre and will add to Boeing’s $1 billion supply chain purchasing from India. He made no mention of the timing of the facility’s opening or the amount of the investment.

The site is being considered as Boeing works to grow in India. The business said in February that it will spend $24 billion to build an aeroplane parts logistics hub.