First H3N2 influenza fatalities in India, 1 each in Haryana and Karnataka

H3N2-related influenza has claimed the lives of two people, informed sources within the Union Health Ministry. According to reputable sources, one person passed away in Haryana and the other in Karnataka.

There are about 90 H3N2 virus cases in the nation. Moreover, eight H1N1 virus cases have been documented.

Flu cases have been increasing across the nation. The H3N2 virus, sometimes referred to as the ‘Hong Kong flu,’ is to blame for the majority of cases. Infections with H3N2 and H1N1 have so far only been found in India.

Fever, chills, cough, wheezing, and dyspnea are some of the symptoms.

Moreover, patients have mentioned bodily aches, nausea, sore throats, and diarrhoea. For about a week, symptoms last.