Gulf country imposes fine for hanging laundry on balcony

Muscat: Oman has decided to impose fine on people who dry clothes in public will be fined. Muscat Municipality has announced this decision. As per the civic authority people who hang laundry on balcony will get a fine between OMR 50 – 5,000, or imprisonment for a period of 24 hours to 6 months.

The municipality asked the public to help keep Muscat beautiful by avoiding hanging clothes in the balcony as it mars the aesthetic beauty of the buildings. The civic body also instructed that people can hang clothes in balcony if there is a screen to hide the balcony. The screen must not have openings that are wider than 1.5×1.5 cm or cement covers that are at least 10 cm deep.

‘The clothes on balconies should be covered by one of the following elements: ‘ Masharabiya ‘ or wooden mesh. The perforation of the mesh should be no more than 1.50 cm x 1.50 cm wide, and the concrete openwork should have a depth of at least 10 cm, and perforations no more than 7 cm2,’ said the civic authority.

Any multi-story residential building with more than 3 residential units must provide a balcony for each unit to dry clothes, to be covered with one of the covering materials or elements. Using a metal mesh as a covering element for openings in buildings (balconies or windows) is prohibited.