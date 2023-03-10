Know health benefits of drinking wine

Several research studies claim that drinking moderate amount of wine is good for health. Recent research stated that red wine could promote cardiovascular health and even cut down cancer risk if taken in moderate amounts.

Here Are 6 Amazing Health Benefits Of Wine:

Improves Heart Health: Drinking wine in moderation may have a positive impact on heart health. Research suggests that wine has a high concentration of antioxidants and polyphenols that may improve metrics like blood pressure and cholesterol. Reports also said that wine may lower the risk of heart attacks.

Strengthen Bones: Drinking wine may actually help strengthen your bones. Studies have found that bone mineral density was higher among those who moderately consume wine. It is said that red wine is more beneficial for bones than white wine.

Elevates Mood And Relieves Stress: Certain compounds present in wine are said to elevate mood by regulating the level of serotonin in the brain. An occasional glass of wine may also help relieve stress, regulate sleep cycles and prove beneficial for mental health.

Improves Gut Health: Wine is a fermented product which means that it is great for gut health. Studies have found that the polyphenols present in wine may act as a prebiotic and promote the growth of healthy gut bacteria.

Anti-Ageing Effects: Wine is rich in antioxidants. Wine may have an anti-ageing effect on the body. It promotes supple and glowing skin as well as healthy, shiny hair and improves fine lines and wrinkles on the face.

Improves Brain Health: Red wine contains resveratrol that has been shown in studies to reverse the effect of brain damage. Further, wine reduces inflammation and oxidative stress in the body which further improves brain health and may also prevent loss of vision.