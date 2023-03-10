Know how to check FASTag easily

New Delhi: FASTag is a device that employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly while the vehicle is in motion. FASTag (RFID Tag) is affixed on the windscreen of the vehicle and enables a customer to make the toll payments directly from the account which is linked to it. The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) collect tolls at every toll plaza across the country using FASTag.

For the FASTags, the minimum recharge amount is Rs 100, and the maximum amount is based on the type of vehicle, and the account linked to the FASTag service.

Steps to check FASTag balance online:

You can check FASTag balance online by visiting the website of your bank through which you have created your FASTag ID.

After logging in, you need to click on the view FASTag balance option to check your remaining account balance.

Check FASTag balance with NHAI:

You can check details related to your FASTag account on the My FASTag App, available on Google Play Store or App Store.

How to Check FASTag Balance Through Missed Call:

You can check the balance of FASTag through ‘Missed Call Alert Facility’. After giving a missed call at +91-8884333331 from your registered mobile number, you will receive a notification with the current FASTtag balance on your phone.