Mercedes-Benz to hike prices by 5% from April 1

Mumbai: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India has announced that it will increase prices of its vehicles ranging between Rs 2 lakh to Rs 12 lakh across different models from April 1. The decision was taken due to surge in input costs specially the adverse impact of foreign exchange. This is the second price rise by the company in three months. The ex-showroom price of the company’s model range will increase by up to 5% from April 1, 2023.

New price range for the model range:

SEGMENT MERCEDES-BENZ SELECT MODEL RANGE NEW PRICE FROM 1-APRIL ‘23

Luxury A 200 | A 220d 44 lakhs | 46 lakhs

Luxury GLA 200 | GLA 220d 48.50 lakhs | 50 lakhs

Core Luxury C 200 | C220d 60 lakhs | 61 lakhs

Core Luxury E 200 | E 220d 76 lakhs | 77 lakhs

Core Luxury GLE 300d 4M | GLE 400d 4M 90 lakhs | 1 cr 8 lakhs

Top End Luxury GLS 400d 4M 1 cr 29 lakhs

Top End Luxury S 350d | S 450 4M 1 cr 71 lakhs | 1 cr 80 lakhs

Top End Luxury Mercedes-Maybach S 580 2 cr 69 lakhs

Top End Luxury EQS 580 1 cr 59 lakhs

‘In October it (Euro) was around 78-79 (to a Rupee) and now it is at 87. It is really putting pressure and if we don’t take this proactive step now, it will deteriorate our overall business model in India,’ said the company.

As a result, from April, prices of the company’s A-Class limousine will go up by Rs 2 lakh and GLA SUV by Rs 7 lakh for the top-end S 350d limousine, while the top-end Mercedes Maybach S 580 will see an increase in price by Rs 12 lakh.