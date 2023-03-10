Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on March 10. BSE Sensex settled at 59,135.13, lower by 671.15 points or 1.12%. NSE Nifty ended at 17,412.90 down 176.70 points or 1%. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5% each.

About 1404 shares advanced, 2021 shares declined, and 102 shares remained unchanged in the Indian equity markets. On the sectoral front, power index rose 1%, while bank, realty, capital goods and PSU Bank down 1-2%.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, NTPC, Maruti Suzuki, Britannia Industries and BPCL. The top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, HDFC Bank, Apollo Hospitals, IndusInd Bank and HDFC.