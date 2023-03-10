Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky denied appearance at Oscars 2023 despite his best attempts

Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, has made every effort to attend the Oscars, but to no avail. Yet, he has virtually appeared in a number of award ceremonies and film festivals.

After receiving a denial last year, the Academy has once more passed him over, according to Variety. Zelensky has worked to further the interests of his nation and its people. He has received accolades for his leadership during the Russian invasion of his nation.

In February last year, Russian forces invaded Ukraine in an ongoing conflict that dates back to 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea, a region in Ukraine. Since then thousands of soldiers and civilians have died, and many Ukrainians have been displaced from their homes.

The Academy traditionally prefers to avoid anything political and focus on the contributions of the filmmaking community. Zelensky has also been denied airtime at the Toronto Film Festival, although the festival said it stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and is proud to showcase the work of Ukrainian filmmakers.