Zookeeper Jay Brewer shares a video in which he is seen holding a nine-foot-long rat snake

In a recent video, zookeeper Jay Brewer can be seen holding a nine-foot-long rat snake. The startling video also showed the snake attempting to attack him.

Brewer, who oversees the Reptile Zoo and is an ardent Instagram user, regularly posts videos of his interactions with various reptiles to pique the interest of his followers.

‘Never seen one of these and wow got way too close. One of the largest rat snakes in the world and this one is pushing 9 feet long. They are called keeled rat snakes and are rear-fanged. That means they need to chew on you to release their venom but the good news is, most rear-fanged snakes have a mild venom. I thought I would pass on finding out, they are very fast on all surfaces even going through trees and water, one beautiful southeast Asian snake,’ Brewer wrote.

The video was shared a few days ago. After getting posted, the video has received over 8.7 lakh views and the figures are only increasing.

Additionally, the viral video also collected around 40,000 likes. Various comments were posted by people while reacting to the video.