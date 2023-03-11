12 Kids got sick from eating poisonous fruits in Himachal’s Una

Twelve migrant labourer children were admitted to the regional hospital in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district after complaining of nausea and stomach pain, officials said on Saturday.

After their parents left for work last night, the kids in the Lalsinghi village who lived with their families consumed toxic fruits from a neighbouring forest. According to officials, the kids ranged in age from three to nine years old.

The kids’ condition was critical when they were brought to the hospital, informed paediatrician Dr. Vikash Chauhan. They are now stable thanks to the right treatment, he continued.