4 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants are detained in Kolkata by Bengal STF

In Kolkata’s Salt Lake Sector 5, the West Bengal Special Task Force detained four Bangladeshi illegal immigrants for assisting in the entry of additional immigrants without proper documentation.

The four immigrants were detained by the Special Task Unit for trespassing into Indian territory and obtaining false Indian passports.

The accused allegedly assisted other Bangladeshi nationals in entering India, informed STF sources. The defendants also assisted the Bangladeshi nationals in obtaining fictitious Indian documents and migrating to different areas of the nation.

Sheikh Abdullah (age 24) of Dhaka, Imam Hussain (age 26) of Chittagong, Abdur Sobur (age 24), and Khairul Islam (age 27) of Khulna were all detained.

In the police department in the Electronic Complex, a case has been filed against the accused. The defendant will appear in court in Biddannagar with a request for police remand.