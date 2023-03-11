American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb to dance on ‘Naatu Naatu’ at Oscars 2023

American actor-dancer Lauren Gottlieb said on Friday that she will perform ‘Naatu Naatu’ on March 12 at the Oscars 2023 with a troupe of American dancers.

Lauren, who is well-known for her dance prowess and made her Bollywood debut in Remo D’Souza’s film ‘ABCD,’ revealed the good news on Instagram.

Posing at the backdrop of the Los Angeles Hollywood sign, she wrote in the caption, ‘SPECIAL NEWS!!! I`m performing on `Naatu Naatu` at the OSCARS!!!!!! I`m beyond excited to represent India on the most prestigious stage in the world. Wish me luck!!!’

Afterwards, Lauren added a video from her practise session when she and other dancers did the song’s hook step.

Sharing the video, Lauren thanked choreographers Napoleon & Tabitha Dumo for giving her the big opportunity.

The film RRR’s smash hit ‘Naatu Naatu’ has been nominated in the Best Original Song category at Academy Awards.