Last date to apply for hajj pilgrimage applying extended till March 20

Kondotty: The last date to apply for the hajj pilgrimage via Kerala State Hajj Committee extended to March 20. The applications can be filed till 5 pm. Earlier, the deadline was fixed on March 10. The extension comes in response to requests for various corners. The applications can be submitted via the website keralahajcommittee.org.

As many as 18,210 persons have filed applications for hajj from Kerala. The majority of them have selected Karipur airport as the embarkation point. The hajj pilgrims should possess passports issued before March 20, 2023 and with validity till February 3, 2024.