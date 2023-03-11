Man who jumped off a moving police van passes away in Thrissur

On Saturday, a man who had injured himself by jumping off a moving police jeep was declared dead at a local hospital. The dead is identified as Thiruvananthapuram Valiyathura native Sanu Sony (30). He attempted to break out of police custody and sustained serious injuries. On Wednesday night, he was transported urgently to the Thrissur Government Medical College.

According to accounts, Sanu Sony, who was intoxicated, caused a disturbance and brandished a knife at residents of the town on Wednesday night. Police in Thrissur East apprehended him and documented his arrest. He leapt from the driving police jeep while they were transporting him to Viyyur jail. The accused attempted to flee, but was severely hurt in the head. He was quickly transported to the government medical college by the police. He passed away while receiving medical care in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Sanu Sony is listed as an accused party in a number of instances, informed Valiyathura police.