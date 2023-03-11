Ramadan 2023: UAE announces Zakat Al Fitr

Dubai: The Fatwa Council in the UAE announced the Zakat Al Fitr (Eid Al Fitr charity) for this year. It is fixed at Dh25 per person.

Zakat Al Fitr is a charity taken for the poor a few days before the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The amount can be given from the first day of Ramadan and until the morning of Eid Al Fitr – before the Eid prayer time. Every Muslim man and woman, who owns more than what he or she needs, is obligated to give Zakat Al Fitr as prescribed by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Fatwa Council also announced other Ramadan-related amounts:

Fidya (compensation): Dh15 per day. It is the mount to be given in food or cash to the poor by those who are unable to fast owing to old age or illness.

Kaffarah(compensation): A person who misses or ends a fast without a valid reason must pay enough to feed 60 needy persons. This year, the amount is Dh900.