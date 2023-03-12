Kerala HC annuls excise case; Omar Lulu’s controversial movie ‘Nalla Samayam’ to release on OTT soon

Kozhikode: The Kerala High Court on Saturday annulled a case registered by the Kozhikode excise commissioner against Malayalam director Omar Lulu’s upcoming movie ‘Nalla Samayam’. The film, which hit the theatres on December 30, was withdrawn from screens after four days following the case.

The Kozhikode range of the excise had registered a case against the film’s director and producer for allegedly promoting the use of banned substances in the trailer of the movie. The case was booked under the ‘Abkari Act’ and ‘Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act’. Following the release, a remark from one of the casts in the movie supporting the use of drugs also stoked controversy.

Meanwhile, Omar Lulu took to Facebook and announced that he would declare the OTT release date on March 20. Actor Irshad plays the lead character in ‘Nalla Samayam’, which also features Neena Madhu, Gayathrie Shankar, Nora Johnson, and Nandhana Sahadevan, among others. Omal Lulu is known for his films, Happy Weddings, Chunks, Oru Adar Love, and Dhamakka.